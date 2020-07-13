Assam CM Sonowal Announces Schemes to Tackle Erosion Caused by Brahmaputra

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced three schemes, totalling Rs 25 crore to tackle the erosion caused by Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh district.

The state government had announced three other schemes amounting to Rs 18 crore in December last year which are now in different stages of implementation, an official statement said.

The three new schemes would help to combat erosion in Liting Gaon, Rohmoria Gaon and Bogori Tola Lukasoni Gaon in Rohmoria, it said.

The chief minister also interacted with the affected people and announced that the state government would formulate a rehabilitation policy soon for the flood and erosion-hit landless people.

Sonowal said soil erosion has affected many districts in the state and his government has been giving priority on construction of embankments.

The state government has been dedicatedly pursuing the objective of permanently solving the issue of flood and erosion in the state and for that purpose, a joint river management mechanism has been already mooted with other northeastern states and Bhutan, the chief minister said.

Later, he also visited three relief camps in different parts of Dibrugarh where flood-affected people have been provided shelter.

Sonowal was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli and the state's Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, besides senior district officials.