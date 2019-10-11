Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Assam CM Sonowal Assures Legal Support for Those Who are Excluded from NRC Final List

A government release said that Sonowal gave the assurance when representatives of various Bengali organisations in Assam called on him here to apprise him about their grievances.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sarbananda_Sonowal
File photo of Assam CM and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday assured that the state government will provide legal support to those excluded from the final list of the NRC.

Sonowal gave the assurance when representatives of various Bengali organisations in Assam called on him here to apprise him about their grievances, a government release said.

The representatives also submitted a memorandum of their demands to the chief minister, the release said.

Assuring the delegates of taking positive steps for resolving issues afflicting the community, Sonowal said the government will provide extend legal support to those excluded from the final list of the citizens register in the state so that genuine Indian citizens do not have to face any harassment, it said.

Asserting that it was the duty of the state government to make all groups and sections of the people residing in the state feel secure, Sonowal said it would take all necessary steps in this regard.

He also assured that government would make sincere efforts towards socio-economic development of the Bengali community in the state, the release said.

Names of over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens in Assam. The list was published on August 31 this year.

Representatives of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation, Brihattar Bengali Unnyan Samaj, Vivekananda Seva Samity were among the organisations which met Sonowal, the release added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram