Assam CM Vows to Reduce State's Carbon Footprint, Will Revamp Transport System

In A bid to transform public travel services, the Assam government is in the process of procuring 200 electric and 100 CNG buses to ply on the streets of Guwahati.

Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) will procure 200 Electric Buses at a cost of Rs 258.2 crore and will handover the buses to Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

This announcement was made today by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the completion of hundred days of his government.

Speaking on the occasion the Assam CM said, “We aim to completely replace the diesel run buses with these buses which ply on electricity and CNG.”

Sources say ASTC will repay the amount to GSCL on operation revenue.

Electric buses are not only more cost-effective but are also efficient in compare to diesel run buses. Also, non-fuel buses are environment friendly and help reduce carbon emission.

As per rating agency ICRA, electric buses demand is expected to go upto 8 to 10% of the new sales by 2025 and it is also expected to drive India’s electrification agenda.

Assam government hopes to complete this exercise in the next 6 to 8 months and is hoping that the Assam bus transport system will become diesel free by the time Hemanta government celebrates his first anniversary in May 2022 upon his donning the chair of the chief minister.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here