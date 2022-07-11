Assam CM’s Appeal Inspires Moinuddin Hussain to Quit Cattle Sacrifice Forever, Donates Cow to Gaushala

Even as the Assam government and its Muslim population were locked in a battle over cattle sacrifice on Bakri Eid, Moinuddin Hussain had already made up his mind on what he would do on July 10.

After offering his Eid al-Adha prayers, the 50-year-old businessman from ward 6 in Nazira Nagar of Sibsagar in Upper Assam, donated the cow meant for qurbani (sacrifice) to the gaushala (public cowshed) near his house.

“I brought the cow when it was a calf and reared to offer it at a dua (prayer service) at home. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to avoid cow sacrifice in areas with cosmopolitan population and to make the festival an all-inclusive one. I have Hindu families both to the right and left of my house. I was touched by the CM’s appeal and so decided to offer the cow to the gaushala. I have also pledged not to sacrifice an animal in my life. How can your prayer be accepted when you do it by sacrificing another life,” he asked.

Appreciating the noble gesture, the gaushala authorities agreed to take the responsibility of the cow.

THE GOVT, COURT ORDERS

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Assam government had asked the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to ensure compliance with the Animal Welfare Board of India’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to stop illegal killing or sacrifice of cows, calves, camels, and other animals and take action against offenders for violation of transport of animals’ rules.

As per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the sale of beef is allowed only at designated places, restricting any kind of sale in areas where non-beef-eating communities reside. According to the law, cows and their calves cannot be killed. Cattle aged above 14 are otherwise permitted to be slaughtered.

The Act further adds that cattle can be slaughtered in Assam only with permission from the authorities and at a licensed slaughterhouse after government veterinary officers issue fitness certificates, and if this is violated, the accused will not get bail until the public prosecutor has been given an opportunity to be heard on such a petition. If convicted under the new law, a person can be imprisoned for up to eight years and fined up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Gauhati High Court on July 9 said that slaughter of animals on the occasion of Bakri Eid, save and except the prohibitions in aforementioned statues, is permissible.

A PIL was filed by advocate Hifzur Rehman Choudhury against the order of the Animal Welfare Board and the state.

‘PEOPLE QUESTIONING DECISION’

“I am happy with my decision, but at the same time disturbed too, as I am getting calls questioning my decision. Some said it is against the laid norms and my action is a disgrace to the religion. While a few are even contemplating to throw me out of society, I am proud of my decision,” said Hussain.

Earlier, Maulana Badar Uddin Ajmal, who is also the president of Assam State Jamiat Ulama (ASJU) and alumnus of Darul Uloon Deoband, urged the Muslims of Assam not to perform qurbani of cows, “respecting the sentiments” of Hindus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.