Assam College Lecturer Arrested after Students File FIR for His ‘Derogatory’ Facebook Post against PM Modi

New Delhi: A teacher at a college in Assam’s Silchar was arrested after his students filed an FIR alleging that he had made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'Sanatan Dharma' on Facebook.

Souradeep Sengupta, a guest lecturer of Physics at Gurucharan College, had written on the social media platform that some sections were trying to recreate the 2002 Godhra riots in northeast Delhi. The Indian Express reported that according to the students' complaint, Sengupta had tried to incite violence by making inflammatory remarks against the Hindus.

On Thursday evening, the teacher apologised for hurting religious sentiments and took down the post. Regardless, 10 students filed the complaint on Friday afternoon, while also requesting the college principal to immediately terminate Sengupta from service.

Rohit Chanda, one of the complainants, was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "How can he, a teacher, insult our dharma? How can someone say that about a two-time Prime Minister?”

Sengupta has been booked under sections 295(A) (intention to outrage reli¬gious feelings), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between groups on religious grounds), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of the IT Act.

"At least 40 students dressed in their college uniform gathered at our house and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'," Sengupta's aunt told the website. They forced the residents of the house to open the gate and the teacher's room, demanding a public apology, although he had already apologised on Facebook.

Swagata Home Choudhury, Sengupta's aunt, also said that he was taken to the Sadar Police Station for protection from the group, however, he was arrested. The family was not informed about the FIR, nor was a prior notice served to them before the arrest, she was quoted as saying.

Sengupta's cousin, Binayaka Gupta, was also quoted by Indian Express alleging that the group cast doubts on their religious beliefs, and pointed out that the house did not have any idols of Gods on its porch. The crowd also accused the lecturer's mother of not raising her son properly, he said.

