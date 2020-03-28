Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Assam Constable Dies in Market, Family Claims Lynched; SP Differs

The AISF constable identified as Baktaruddin Barbhuiya was found dead at a market in Sonabarighat village close to Silchar town in the morning.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Assam Constable Dies in Market, Family Claims Lynched; SP Differs
(Image for representation)

Silchar/Hailakandi: An Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) constable died in Cachar district on Saturday, after which his wife claimed he was lynched by a mob while enforcing a lockdown at a market, but police said his death was probably due to high blood pressure.

The AISF constable identified as Baktaruddin Barbhuiya was found dead at a market in Sonabarighat village close to Silchar town in the morning.

"He died probably due to high blood pressure after an argument with a paan shop vendor. There were no injury marks on his body as claimed by his family and some locals," Cachar Superintendent of Police Manabendra Dev Ray said.

His body was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital where a post- mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of his death, Dev Ray said.

Barbhuiya's wife, however, alleged that her husband was lynched by some of the sellers and buyers in the market that was open in violation of Friday's order of the state government.

The Assam government announced that all markets in the state, except for grocery shops and pharmacies, will remain closed from Friday until further notice, after markets got overcrowded by frenzied buyers in a rush to purchase essential items.

The constable's wife, who works at a nearby tea garden, claimed before the SP and journalists that she had rushed to the market on receiving information that he was "attacked by a mob" and saw that some people were beating up Barbhuiya with bamboo sticks. He then fell down and lost consciousness.

The alleged attackers were angry as he was trying to enforce the lockdown ordered by the government, she claimed.

Police has detained five people for questioning.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram