Assam Cop Carries 7-Month-Old Baby to Work, Says No One to Look After Infant at Home

27-year-old Sanchita Rani Roy pacing up and down the corridors of the PI court of Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam with her seven-month-old in a baby sling has earned appreciation at her place of work and beyond. Dressed in her Assam police khaki, Sachita Roy fits herself with the baby carrier where her baby rests as she engages in her routine police work at the Public Interest Litigation court.

The baby too seems pleased in the carrier as Sachita has joined duty recently after her six months of maternity leave have exhausted.

“I have no one to look after my baby at home, therefore, I have no other option but to carry him to my work. Though my office time is from 10 am but I do get late by half an hour for the baby. I carry his food along and we both have our lunch together. I have applied for the Child Care Leave, let’s see when it gets approved,” says Sanchita Rani Roy.

A resident of Malugram in Silchar, Sanchita’s husband is with the CRPF and is posted out of the state. As Roise Pope rightly said “If you are a mom, you are a superhero”

