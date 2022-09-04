Assam Cracks Down on Terror: Madrassas Demolished, DGP Seeks Support of Islamic Bodies

After the demolition of multiple madrassas in a crackdown on terror, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday met representatives of four Islamic organisations and sought their support and cooperation to bust terror modules.

The meeting comes after multiple arrests in Assam over alleged links with terrorist groups Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

After the one-hour meeting, Mahanta said, “Today, we met Islamic organisations across the state. Al-Qaeda, IS, ABT and other terrorist groups are eyeing Assam, but the Muslim community in the state does not support such terrorist elements. They want to help us maintain peace. Without their cooperation, we wouldn’t have been able to bust Al-Qaeda and ABT modules in the state. We have urged them to extend their support.”

DGP Mahanta said they have asked all private madrassas in the state to upload their rules online. “There are thousands of private madrassas in the state. All function on different rules as per their beliefs. We have asked all of them to upload their rules online and given them six months,” he added.

STREAMLINING THE PROCESS

“A portal will be opened. It should include accurate information about the madrassa, information about the teachers, source of salary, etc. It is not enough for a few people to come together and make any one person an imam. A committee will be formed through representatives of political parties and organisations. They will check whether the information about all madrassas is included on the portal,” DGP Mahanta added.

Maulana Abdul Quadir Sahab, general secretary of All Assam Tanzim Madrasa Qawmlya, said, “We are thankful to the DGP for arranging such a meeting. We will support Assam Police and state administration. We will survey all non-government madrassas within six months and will try to streamline them for better governance.”

Meanwhile, Mufti Makibur Rahman Ajhari, president of All Assam Islamic Research Centre, said, “There is no relation between the Quran and terrorists. We will monitor the madrassas.”

THE DEMOLITION

The authorities of western Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Wednesday demolished a madrassa allegedly linked to the al-Qaeda. Eight bulldozers were used to bring down the madrassa, the third since the arrest of 37 people found to be direct or indirect members of AQIS and ABT a month ago. The arrested included an imam of a mosque and a few madrassa teachers, some allegedly involved in financial transactions for ABT.

The demolition followed the arrest of Mufti Hafizur Rahman, who had been teaching at the Markazul Ma-Arif Quariayana Madrassa since 2018. He was arrested by the police of Goalpara district from the Jogighopa area.

According to the Bongaigaon District Disaster Management Authority, an order to demolish the madrassa was issued on Tuesday as multiple activities with unspecified number of people were being carried out from the structure without necessary papers. The structure also appeared to be in hazardous condition, it said.

The district police, which raided the madrassa on Tuesday, claimed to have found several objectionable items and documents from the structure. “Some 200 students staying at the madrassa were evacuated on Tuesday night,” a district police officer said.

On August 4, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the police had busted at least five modules of ABT since March this year.

Claiming that Assam was becoming a hotbed for Islamist radicals, he said the terror trainers were technology-savvy and used sophisticated methods to brainwash young minds. Some of the “jihadists”, he said, were “masquerading as imams of mosques or teachers of madrassas”.

