Assam: Cross-border Cattle Smugglers Take Advantage of Floods, Ramp Up Action Despite Surveillance System

Amid rampant floods in Assam, cattle smugglers are allegedly cashing in on the situation and ramping up activity across borders; taking advantage of the swelling Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

India shares an open river-border area of 61 km with Bangladesh in Dhubri and South Salmara districts of Assam. Recently, various reports have alleged smugglers are becoming active amid the flood situation and transporting cattle by tying them up in banana trunks and ‘floating them in the Brahmaputra towards Bangladesh’.

These techniques of cattle smugglers are not new and the various videos of such methods can also be found online. Amid similar reports in 2019, then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had reached the Burmanpara Border Surveillance post (BOP) on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri in March and launched a state-of-the-art border surveillance system.

After launching the “Comprehensive Integrated Board Management System”, the Border Security Force (BSF) had said that with the help of a state-of-the-art method called ‘Bowled-Quiet’, constructed under a scheme called IBMC, it will be possible to build a tight security base along the Indo-Bangladesh river border of about 61 km from Binchara in Dhubri to Shishumara in Mankachar.

But despite the installation of the upgraded mechanism the police and BSF operations have time and again caught suppliers and rescued many livestock brought for smuggling through the international border of Dhubri and South Salmara Mankasar districts.

Reported by Jyotirmoy Chakraborty, News18 Assam

