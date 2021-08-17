Assam: Curfew Clamped in Tea Garden After Clash Between Groups, 6 Held

An indefinite curfew has been clamped in Serispore Tea Garden and its nearby areas in Hailakandi district of Assam following a clash between two groups over an accident, an official said on Tuesday. Six people were arrested for their alleged role in violence and vandalism in the area on Monday night, Hailakandi District Magistrate Rohan Jha said.

Jha imposed "total curfew" in Serispore Tea Garden and three nearby villages Narainpur Pt-II, Itarkandi Pt-I and Chandpur with effect from 10 pm on Monday night. "The situation is peaceful now and no untoward situation has been reported from anywhere. Police and paramilitary forces are patrolling in the area," the district magistrate told PTI.

The scuffle reportedly started in front of a temple after a collision between an auto and e-rickshaw on Monday. A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. In his curfew order, Jha said vandalism and violence were reported from the Serispore market and "there is possibility of further incidents of violence" in the area. All government and private offices, shops, commercial establishments and other installations have been ordered to remain closed in the specified areas.

The order also prohibited any public movement, gathering, meeting or rallies during the restriction period. "Due to exigency of the situation, this order is passed ex-parte. It shall come into force with effect from 10 pm of 16/08/2021 and remain in force until further orders," the official directive said.

Hailakandi District Development Commissioner Ranajit Kumar Laskar said the situation is tense but under control at present, and no new incident has taken place since Monday night.

