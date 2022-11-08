Assam: Dengue Situation in Karbi Anglong Remains Grim

The dengue situation in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district remained grim on Tuesday with 56 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

A total of 400 cases have been detected in the district since November 1, according to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam.

Two new cases were detected in the rest of the state, taking the tally of Assam to 427 since November 1.

Three deaths due to dengue have also been reported so far in the state, the NHM said.

Read all the Latest India News here