Assam Doctor Arrested For Raping Colleague In Hospital

A 34-year-old doctor, who is employed at a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh, has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague at the facility. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the chamber of the accused doctor at the Sanjivani Diagnostics and Hospital. The hospital is situated on the Assam Medical College Road in Paltan Bazar.

According to the victim’s account, she was called to the cabin of the doctor after duty hours on Wednesday night and was sexually assaulted by him. The woman doctor filed a complaint against the doctor the next morning. The police have recorded the woman’s statement and the doctor is being questioned.

The accused doctor is a native of Dhubri district and is married. The police said that the doctor has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing harm).

According to a Hindustan Times report, the victim alleged that the doctor spiked her drink before raping her. Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra said that a medical examination is under process regarding this and the report is awaited.

According to reports, the doctor is a pass out from the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. He was on duty in the Covid-19 ward of Sanjivani Hospital for the past few months.

