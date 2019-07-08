Assam Doctors' Leaves Cancelled as Japanese Encephalitis Claims 49 Lives Across State
At least 49 deaths and 190 positive cases were reported in Assam due to Japanese Encephalitis till July 5 from January this year.
A four-month-old baby suffering from Japanese Encephalitis admitted at the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. (File)
Guwahati: Assam government has cancelled all leaves of doctors, para-medical staff and surveillance workers in order to deal with outbreak of encephalitis that has claimed 49 lives across the state since January.
In an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday, all leaves of the government medical staff in the state were cancelled "in order to effectively deal with the present situation of rising AES/JE cases".
To deal with rising number of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE), the government has decided to involve the private hospitals.
"Critical AES/JE patients, who are admitted in the ICUs of private hospitals/nursing homes... will be extended a monetary support of up to Rs 1 lakh," the order stated.
At least 49 deaths and 190 positive cases were reported due to Japanese Encephalitis till July 5 from January this year.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Satire: Dhoni's Role & Other Elephant in the Room Stories
- ICC World Cup 2019: Wrong to Say India Lost to England Because of Us: Sarfaraz
- Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'
- Deepika Padukone Posts Most Romantic Birthday Message for Her 'Lover' Ranveer Singh
- Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (iX25) Spied Without Disguise Ahead of Launch
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s