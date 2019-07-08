Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Assam Doctors' Leaves Cancelled as Japanese Encephalitis Claims 49 Lives Across State

At least 49 deaths and 190 positive cases were reported in Assam due to Japanese Encephalitis till July 5 from January this year.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Assam Doctors' Leaves Cancelled as Japanese Encephalitis Claims 49 Lives Across State
A four-month-old baby suffering from Japanese Encephalitis admitted at the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. (File)
Loading...

Guwahati: Assam government has cancelled all leaves of doctors, para-medical staff and surveillance workers in order to deal with outbreak of encephalitis that has claimed 49 lives across the state since January.

In an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday, all leaves of the government medical staff in the state were cancelled "in order to effectively deal with the present situation of rising AES/JE cases".

To deal with rising number of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE), the government has decided to involve the private hospitals.

"Critical AES/JE patients, who are admitted in the ICUs of private hospitals/nursing homes... will be extended a monetary support of up to Rs 1 lakh," the order stated.

At least 49 deaths and 190 positive cases were reported due to Japanese Encephalitis till July 5 from January this year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram