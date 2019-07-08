Assam Doctors' Leaves Cancelled as Japanese Encephalitis Claims 51 Lives Across State
At least 51 deaths and 190 positive cases were reported in Assam due to Japanese Encephalitis till July 5 from January this year.
A four-month-old baby suffering from Japanese Encephalitis admitted at the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. (File)
Guwahati: Assam government has cancelled all leaves of doctors, para-medical staff and surveillance workers in order to deal with outbreak of encephalitis that has claimed 49 lives across the state since January.
In an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday, all leaves of the government medical staff in the state were cancelled "in order to effectively deal with the present situation of rising AES/JE cases".
To deal with rising number of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE), the government has decided to involve the private hospitals.
"Critical AES/JE patients, who are admitted in the ICUs of private hospitals/nursing homes... will be extended a monetary support of up to Rs 1 lakh," the order stated.
