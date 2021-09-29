Assam Eviction Drive: Epidemic Fears Loom As Makeshift `Refugee' Colonies Spring Up in Unsanitary Conditions

It has been more than a week since thousands made homeless by an eviction drive by the Assam government which left two people including a 12-year-old boy dead here, are living either in makeshift shanties or under open skies. Forced to cross the Nanoi, a channel of the Brahmaputra, over 7,000 people uprooted from their homes and farms in Darrang district now use the stream’s muddy water to drink and cook and defecate in the open as `Swach Bharat’ toilets built in their villages are now guarded by policemen who do not allow them to re-enter any part of the lands they have been thrown out of.

Local public health experts, on conditions of anonymity, said the crowded conditions, lack of safe water and open defecation may well lead to a health epidemic in the area. The district administration however, asserted that tube-wells and toilets were provided, besides health camps established for people who say they have been forced to turn into `refugees’ for the state’s ambitious Gorukhuti Agriculture Project.

Some help and relief have started trickling in since Sunday from the public at large and a few non-governmental organisations, but state agencies were not visible on the ground.

According to different accounts, around 1,200-1,400 houses were razed to the ground on September 20 and 23 in Dhalpur I, II and III villages, leaving over 7,000 people living and there homeless.

Community assets including markets, mosques, graveyards and Madrassas, were among those which were felled by bulldozers. The eviction drive on lands which the state government says belongs to it, which passed off peacefully on the first day, faced stiff resistance from local people on the second day. The resultant clash saw police firing which left not only two dead but over 20 people injured, including policemen.

“My house was demolished and my 10-member extended family — mother, wife, my three children, my widowed sister and her three children — now living near the channel bank in the open," Habibur Rahman told .

