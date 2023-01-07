Assam: Ex-MLA Among 3 Arrested Under UAPA for 'Conspiring to Form New Terror Group' in Bodoland

Assam police have arrested former MLA Hitesh Basumatary along with two other persons for their alleged involvement in efforts to form a terror group. According to police, the former legislator has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Addressing the media, Kokrajhar’s Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Nabanita Sarma said that Basumatary was conspiring to float a new militant organization and “unleash fresh terror in the region".

Former MLA from Sapaguri in Assam’s Musalpur district, Basumatary has been booked under sections 120B, 121,121A, 122 and 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the UAPA for attempting to wage war against the Government of India, the official said.

“We had source information that a few people were hatching a conspiracy to float a terrorist organization. We have arrested three people in this connection and further investigation is on. We have recovered automated arms live ammunition” the Kokrajhar ASP said.

“Sophisticated weapons" along with ammunition were recovered from Basumatary’s house, Sharma said.

Basumatary was arrested on Friday night from his residence in Baksa district.

The two other persons arrested with him were Bodoland Jatiya Suraksha Manch working president Daorao Dekhrab Narzary and Bodoland Contractor Association president Bikram Daimary. While Narzary was arrested from Kokrajhar, Daimary was arrested from Udalguri.

When produced at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kokrajhar, Basumatary and Daimary were sent to five days in police custody. Narzary was sent to 14 days in judicial custody, the official said.

Basumatary, a former Bodo Liberation Army (BLT) militant leader and signatory in the Bodoland Accord, was elected MLA from the Chapaguri assembly constituency on a BPF ticket.

He re-joined the party after a brief exit. He was also elected as the Executive Member of Bodoland Autonomous Council. He has a pending case against him in Mushalpur police station lodged in 2017.

The development came at a time when both Central and state governments have been repeatedly asserting that militancy has ended in the area.

In May 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the all-round development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam with both the Centre and the state government fulfilling 90 per cent of the Bodo Accord.

Shah said that seven years ago, when the BJP government came into power in the state, it promised to drive out insurgency from the boundaries of Assam. “The home ministry under the guidance of the prime minister has brought most militant outfits to sign peace accords with 9,000 militants have surrendered so far," Shah said.

BTR comprises Bodo community majority districts of the Northeastern state. The central government, in January 2020, signed an agreement – the Bodo Peace Accord - with the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland.

The development comes at a time when BPF-led Hagrama Mohiliary has met RSS top leaders in New Delhi and trying to realign its relations with BJP both in the centre and the state.

The BPF has not reacted to the development yet, however, the incident is likely to have its impact on the ensuing general election of 2024 and the prospects of BPF’s resurgence. ​

