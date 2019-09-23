Assam Eyes 75 Lakh Domestic, 50,000 Foreign Tourists in Fiscal Year 2020

Mumbai: Assam, one of the 'seven sisters' of Northeast, is eying over 75 lakh domestic and 50,000 foreign tourists to visit the state following digital promotions and documentaries, according to a top government official said.

"We received around 41,000 overseas and 60,27,002 domestic visitors in FY19. On the back of the promotions we are doing both in the country and overseas through digital medium and a series of documentaries in the National Geographic, we expect this number to grow to over 50,000 foreign and over 75 lakh Indian travellers in this financial year," Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah told PTI here.

The top source market of the state is the UK followed by Germany, Israel, China and South Asian countries. "As we have direct connectivity to Thailand and

Bangladesh, we are planning to tap the tourism opportunities in the South East Asia region. Besides we are also looking at our existing markets in Europe," he added.

He said the World Bank has given in-principal allocation of Rs 720 crore for infrastructure development of various destinations.

Prime Minister has declared 17 destinations as iconic and Kaziranga National Park is in the list, he said adding that separate funds will be allocated by the Central

government.

He also said that ATDC aims to promote not only Assam's natural untouched beauty but also the state's rich and composite culture, tea gardens, wildlife and many more.

"Through our ongoing business-to-business (B2B) meets across various events in the country, we are hopeful to attract our travel enthusiasts to our state. Such a partnership meets will provide an opportunity for our tour operators to interact and develop business relationships," Baruah said.

This year Assam expects to attract over 15 lakh tourists to its annual river festival - Dwijing festival, which is an annual river festival celebrated in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts, he added.

Domestic tourists often look for domestic as well as international holidays every year, and with improved tourism infrastructure in Assam, ATDC is confident of seeing an increase in domestic travellers, Baruah said.

"Assam has a lot to offer apart from its very own Kaziranga National Park, Bihu and the mighty Brahmaputra.

Also, known as the wildlife capital of India, Assam has offerings from religious, spiritual and historical monuments, to tea estate experiences topped with adventure and authentic cuisine," he added.

