Assam Fails to Achieve 30 Lakh Inoculation Target Due to Short Supply of Vaccines: Official

Guwahati: The BJP-led Assam government could vaccinate only 16.63 lakh people in the last 10 days, almost 45 per cent less than Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's target of inoculating 30 lakh people, due to a massive shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, a senior health official said on Thursday. As per the daily COVID-19 bulletin issued by the National Health Mission under the state Health Department, a total of 16,63,405 people were inoculated across the state from June 21 to June 30.

This figure is way below the ambitious 30-lakh target set during Sarma's meeting with all the stakeholders of the districts on June 19. "This is a part of our Enhanced Immunisation Drive.

From June 21, we shall be targeting three lakh vaccinations daily till June 30," the chief minister had said in a press meet after reviewing preparations with the districts. According to the NHM data, the government could touch the daily target of three lakh vaccines only on two days — June 21 (3,30,667 jabs) and June 23 (3,60,315 jabs).

The state government could vaccinate more than two lakh people on one day, one lakh on four days and less than one lakh on three days, a compilation of the bulletins showed. The Health Department even witnessed one of the lowest vaccination figures till now — 14,551 doses on June 30, NHM said.

The administration vaccinated 3,30,667 people on June 21, 2,84,643 on June 22, 3,60,315 on June 23, 1,79,595 on June 24, 1,66,934 on June 25, 1,52,956 on June 26, 19,924 on June 27, 1,08,623 on June 28, 45,197 on June 29 and 14,551 on June 30, it said. When contacted, NHM Mission Director Lakshmanan S told .

