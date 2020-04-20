Take the pledge to vote

Assam Finance Minister Says State Won't Be Able to Pay Employees' Salaries for May if There's No Financial Support

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had called him on Sunday to inquire about the financial situation of Assam and said a video conference will be conducted with all the states to discuss the issues.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
File photo of Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state "will not be able" to pay salaries of its employees for May if it does not get financial support from outside.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government will be able to pay the salaries of April after the first week of May, but not beyond that.

"May is difficult for us and I don't know how the treasury will operate. Still, we will be able to pay the salaries, but after May 7," he said.

However, in June, the government may not be in a position to pay any dues if there is no support, Sarma said.

"If we do not get financial support outside our predictable resources of our state, then it will be difficult to pay the salaries," he added.

Talking about the budget proposals, Sarma said the government will try to implement those from August till April next year.

Asked about taxation structure to earn more revenues, he said any such decision will be taken by the GST Council only.

"As a state, we can put taxes only on petrol, diesel and liquor. We may think about putting more taxes on fuel but without affecting the consumers. This can be done if the rates of the fuel decrease, thereby not affecting the consumer prices much," Sarma said.

He said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had called him on Sunday to inquire about the financial situation of Assam and said a video conference will be conducted with all the states to discuss the issues.

