Assam Floods: 5 More Die, Over 25 Lakh Affected; PM Modi Assures Support to CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Five more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam where the deluge has affected nearly 25.29 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts of the state, according to an official bulletin issued on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take stock of the situation and assured all help and support to the state to deal with the perennial flood havoc.

In a bulletin, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said one death each was reported from Barpeta, Baksa, Dhubri, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

The death toll due to floods and landslides this year in the state has increased to 110, with 84 dying in flood-related incidents, it said.

The number of districts affected by the deluge decreased by two since Saturday, while that of the flood victims also came down by 2.34 lakh.

Goalpara is the worst-hit district with over 4.53 lakh people affected, followed by 3.44 lakh in Barpeta and 3.41 lakh in Morigaon.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force, district administrations and local people have rescued 366 persons during the last 24 hours, the ASDMA said.

Prime Minister Modi Sunday morning called up Sonowal and assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding Assam Floods, COVID-19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning," Sonowal tweeted.

"Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," he said.

An official at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Sonowal informed Modi about all the measures the state has taken so far in dealing with the problems faced by the people.

"The Prime Minister said that the central government was keeping a close watch on flood, erosion, COVID-19 and Baghjan situation in the state and had been standing closely with the people of Assam during these difficult times," the CMO said in a statement later.

Sonowal informed Modi that vast areas of the state, farmlands and houses have been severely affected due to the erosion caused by the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, it said.

District administrations have been readied to tackle the problems of flood and erosion, the statement said, adding the chief minister has been visiting different places to monitor and assess the damages as well as oversee rescue and rehabilitation operations.

During the conversation, Sonowal also apprised the prime minister that the state government has taken steps for providing shelter to the flood-hit people in relief camps, where strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols are being ensured.

The ASDMA said the authorities are running 521 relief camps and distribution centres across 18 districts, where 50,559 people have taken shelter.

At present, 2,400 villages are under water and 1,12,138.99 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri and Goalpara cities, besides at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts.

Its tributaries - Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara and Sankosh - are also flowing above danger levels at various places.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure have been damaged in Dibrugarh, Chirang, Barpeta, Goalpara and Nagaon districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Majuli and Chirang districts, the ASDMA said.

The deluge has so far taken away the lives of 108 animals of different species, while 134 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said quoting the DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

The flood has also affected 25,85,294 domestic animals and poultry across the state during the last 24 hours, it added.