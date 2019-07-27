Assam Flood Death Toll Reaches 81 as Situation Remains Unchanged in 17 Districts

Guwahati: The toll in Assam floods touched 81 on Saturday with the death of one more person in Barpeta district, as water re-entered Sonitpur district bordering Arunachal Pradesh, an official report said.

The situation in the other 17 flood-affected districts remained unchanged, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

A population of 21.68 lakh of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of the state is affected by the deluge.

Altogether 615 relief camps and 49 relief distribution centers are being operated in various flood-hit districts of the state, ASDMA said.

The rivers flowing at the danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, the Desang at Nangamuraghat (Sivasagar), the Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing (Sonitpur), the

Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta) and the Kushiara at Karimganj (Karimganj), it said.

Besides Sonitpur, the other 17 affected districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon,

Golaghat, Jorhat, and Cachar.