Assam Flood Death Toll Rises to 86, Over 50,000 Still in Relief Camps

About 50,470 inmates are still in 522 relief camps while 28 relief distribution centres are operational in various districts of the state.

July 29, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
Assam Flood Death Toll Rises to 86, Over 50,000 Still in Relief Camps
An aerial view of flooded Majuli, an island in River Brahmaputra, Assam. (Image: AP)
Guwahati: Four more people died on Monday due to floods in Assam, mounting the toll to 86 this monsoon season.

The overall situation, however, improved with the water level in all 17 affected districts showing a receding trend since Sunday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Of the fresh four deaths, two were reported from Barpeta and one each from Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.

Altogether 1,348 villages in 50 revenue circles of the 17 districts are still deluge-hit, the ASDMA said.

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar.

About 50,470 inmates are still in 522 relief camps while 28 relief distribution centres are operational in various districts of the state, the ASDMA said.

The rivers flowing above the danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri, Disang at the Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kushiara at Karimganj.

The Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) on Monday made a contribution of Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, officials said.

Office bearers of the Kamakhya temple also donated Rs 5 lakh to the fund, they said.

