Assam Flood: Five More Die, Over 18.35 Lakh People Still Affected

Assam’s flood situation improved on Sunday as the number of affected people declined to over 18.35 lakh from the previous day’s 22.17 lakh even as five more persons lost their lives due to the deluge, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the five persons drowned at various places in Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts during the day. The toll due to the flood and landslides this year rose to 179 across the state.

More than 18,35,500 people are still affected due to the flood across 23 districts, it added.

