Assam Flood: 40 Highlands Built to Shelter Animals in Kaziranga, Other Wildlife Sanctuaries

As Assam continues to reel under severe flood conditions due to incessant rains, the Assam government on Wednesday announced 40 highlands have been built to provide shelter to the wildlife of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), other National Parks and sanctuaries, said State Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

The flood-mitigating mechanism was constructed to protect the one-horned Rhinos, Royal Bengal Tigers along and other fauna of the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, where annual floods have been an essential bane to the ecology.



(Image: News18)

While floodwater has yet to enter the Kaziranga, the annual spate has been wreaking havoc on wildlife in Assam and has led to a large number of animal deaths and severe ecological damage. In 2020, 12 rhinos were among 151 animals killed in floods in Kaziranga while 24 animals including a rhino were killed in the 2021 Assam floods.



(Image: News18)

The newly constructed highlands are designed scientifically with provision for adequate grass and plants yielding fruits such as elephant apple and Indian gooseberry.



(Image: News18)

The population of the one-horned rhinoceros at the national park has registered an increase of 200, taking the total to 2,613. The Royal Bengal Tiger population in the park is 111.

The administration is taking all steps to save animals as the flood situation in Assam continues to deteriorate.

Meanwhile, the flood situation due to incessant rains worsened in South Assam’s Silchar on Wednesday, leading district officials to appeal to citizens to stay indoors and come out in public places or travel only when essential.

A government bulletin said floodwaters entered fresh areas as the water level of river Barak and its tributaries continued to increase at an alarming rate. Urging citizens to stay indoors unless in need of emergency services and have also asked school students to stay at home and not use roads amid disrupted road connectivity.

