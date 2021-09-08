Assam Flood Situation Improves, 16,000 People Remain Affected in Nine Districts

The flooding in Assam's Brahmaputra valley receded as rivers running through and into the valley from the Himalayas reported lower water levels. However, over 16,000 people remained affected by the current flood in nine districts of the state, according to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The death toll from the ongoing floods remained static at eight as no fresh casualties were reported on Wednesday.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries continued to recede in most of the affected districts, an official said. A total population 16,896 remained affected by the flood waters, down from 20,007 on Tuesday in the districts of Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Kamrup Metro, Morigaon and Nagaon.

The districts of Morigaon with 5,454 people affected, Golaghat with 5,411 people, Dhemaji with 3,156 and Hojai with 2,550 affected, remained badly hit. Altogether 307 villages were inundated by flood waters under 15 revenue circles and a crop area of 12601.25 hectares have been submerged, according to the bulletin.

Large scale erosion was reported from the districts of Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Morigaon and Nalbari. Roads have been damaged by flood waters in Bongaigaon, Dhubri and Nagaon and an embankment was also breached in Udalguri but no other infrastructural damage was reported during the day.

More than a fifth of the area covered by the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve remained under flood waters of the Brahmaputra. Park officials said that 24 animals, including two rhinos, two swamp deers, 17 hog deer, a python, a wild buffalo and a cap langur, have died in the floods while four other animals were rescued by forest rangers.

