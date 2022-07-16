Assam Flood Situation Improves Further; 1.48 Lakh Affected

Assam flood situation further improved on Saturday though a population of 1.48 lakh in five districts are still affected, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The water levels of the rivers have further receded and none are flowing above the danger level now.

The total affected population declined to 1,48,645 from the previous day's 2,10,746. The toll remained unchanged at 195 with no fresh flood-related fatality being reported during the day, the bulletin said.

The Centre has declared this year's deluge, probably one of the worst in the state's history, as a "severe natural calamity", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here. He told a press conference that the Centre will bear 90 per cent of the expenses for relief and rehabilitation.

Sarma also launched a scheme to provide a one-time payment of Rs 1,000 to students who have lost their textbooks in the deluge. The ASDMA bulletin said 271 villages in six revenue circles of five districts – Cachar, Chirang, Dima-Hasao, Morigaon and Tamulpur – are now inundated.

Morigaon is the worst-affected district with 82,823 reeling under the calamity followed by Cachar where 64,617 were hit. More than 10,000 people have taken shelter in 43 relief camps.

A total crop area of 400 hectares is still under water while 71,839 animals have been affected, the bulletin stated. It said erosion was reported in Bongaigaon, Bishwanath, Barpeta, Golaghat and Tamulpur districts.

