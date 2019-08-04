Assam Flood Situation Improving; 1.22 Lakh People Affected, Death Toll Climbs to 90
Nearly 88,000 people remain affected by the deluge in 10 of the 33 districts of the state, according to ASDMA. Till Saturday, around 1.22 lakh people were affected in the 10 flood-battered districts.
Villagers cross flood waters on a makeshift tube raft in Jhargaon, Assam. (Image: AP)
Guwahati: Flood in Assam claimed one more life on Sunday, pushing the toll to 90, even as the overall situation improved considerably.
Nearly 88,000 people remain affected by the deluge in 10 of the 33 districts of the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Till Saturday, around 1.22 lakh people were affected in the 10 flood-battered districts.
The fresh casualty was reported from Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, the ASDMA said.
Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 46,000 people being affected, it said.
The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dikhow at Sivasagar town, the Desang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and the Kushiyara at Karimganj town.
Currently, 147 villages are under water and 16,890.50 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.
At present, 25 relief camps and distribution centres are operational in six districts with 3,247 inmates, it said.
