Assam Flood Situation Worsens; 8 More Die, PM Modi Dials CM Sarma

Assam reeled under devastating floods caused by incessant rain affecting nearly 31 lakh people in 32 districts, while eight more people lost their lives on Saturday taking the toll to 63, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. The CM also visited a few relief camps sheltering affected people in Kamrup and Darrang districts.

A total of 18.94 lakh people were affected in 28 districts of the state on Friday. The toll in the current second wave of floods and landslides in the state has increased to 63 as two deaths each were reported from Barpeta and Karimganj while one each died in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari, and Sonitpur districts.

Eight people, including three children, were reported missing after a boat capsize in the Hojai district on Friday night. They are from the districts of Hojai, Bajali, West Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, and Tamulpur. Altogether 21 people were rescued there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up the chief minister to enquire about the current flood situation in the state and assured him of all help from the Centre.

Sarma visited the inundated Rangia town in Kamrup district, with state BJP president and local MLA Bhabesh Kalita. He also visited relief camps at Fatima Convent School and Kolajal where affected people have taken shelter. Speaking to media persons, Sarma said that the district administration is ready to face any exigency and to help the flood-affected people.

''The administration has been directed to ensure relief supplies and evacuate people from vulnerable areas to relief camps. The Army is ready to provide assistance and the deputy commissioners have been asked to take their help when required. NDRF and SDRF personnel are evacuating affected people to safer places,'' he said. The CM assured the inmates of the relief camps that all steps are being taken to help them. In Darrang district, Sarma waded through flood waters and examined the breached embankments at Patharughat and Bor Athiabari. He directed the officials concerned to repair it after the water recedes.

The army has deployed 11 columns to assist in rescue and relief operations in Hojai, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tamulpur and Kamrup districts and has so far evacuated 3000 people to safety. The Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin on Saturday stated that the river Kopili is flowing above 'High Flood Level' in Nagaon district, while other rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, Beki, Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level at different places. A population of 30.99 lakh have been affected in 32 districts, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.

Altogether 118 revenue circles and 4,291 villages have been impacted by the calamity. Barpeta, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup(M), Nalbari, and Udalguri districts have also been affected severely by urban flooding, according to the bulletin. A total crop area of 66455.12 hectares has been inundated while 441 animals have been washed away in the current wave of floods, according to the ASDMA.

Landslides were reported from Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, South Salmara and Kamrup (Metro) districts during the day. More than 1.56 lakh people have taken shelter in 514 relief camps. Relief materials were also distributed to other affected population that are not in such camps.

Infrastructure damage was also reported from various parts of the state as 216 roads, five bridges and four embankments were damaged during the day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.