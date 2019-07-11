Assam Floods: As Animals in Kaziranga Park Venture Out for Safety, Authorities Issue Advisory for Vehicles on NH-37

Guwahati: Incessant monsoon showers have wreaked havoc in Assam as 11 districts have been flooded, affecting over 2.5 lakh people.

The situation in the Kaziranga National Park has also turned grim with rising waters and the animals are taking shelter near highlands in and around the park. This has compelled the authorities to issue advisory for vehicles moving on NH37 bordering the southern part of the park. During high floods, some animals cross the highway to go to the higher grounds in Karbi Anglong district which is on the other side of NH37.

The vehicles passing through the park area from Jakhalabandha to Numaligarh have been asked to maintain a speed limit of 40km/hour for the safety of the animals.

Animals, including the world famous one-horned rhinos, are reportedly taking shelter in highlands as the park was submerged in water earlier this week. The Brahmaputra River, which constitutes northern boundary of the park, is flowing above the danger mark.

In the 2017, over 360 animals drowned due to floods in Kaziranga, of which 31 were rhinos, according to official data.

The park, which is the home to world's largest one-horned rhino population, is closed for tourists in May so that the officials can prepare for the rainy season that starts from June.

Meanwhile, the situation could turn worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rain in the northeastern states including Assam in the next few days.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Barpeta, Udalguri, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at various places of Sonitpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Barpeta districts.

The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup and the Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger marks, the ASDMA said.

The IMD said the North Eastern states are likely to experience enhanced rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland,

Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 9-12.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday reviewed the prevailing flood situation which has claimed three lives.

The chief minister interacted through video conferencing with deputy commissioners and senior officials of different government departments of the affected districts and directed them to remain fully alert and be prepared to tackle the situation promptly and effectively.

Sonowal directed the deputy commissioners to activate 24x7 control room to ensure that people in distress get adequate care and immediate response when faced with an

emergency situation during floods, the officials said.

He directed the police force to carry out regular patrolling in flood affected areas to ensure safety and security of property of the flood hit people.

The CM also directed the deputy commissioners to release immediately the one time financial assistance to the next of kin of victims who have lost their lives in the flood.

Sonowal also reviewed the prevailing situation in Kaziranga and Manas National Parks along with the preparedness of Kamrup (Metro) district administration in responding to incidents of landslides in the district. Chief secretary Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary

Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Special DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, principal secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Lohiya and other senior officials of state government also attended the video conferencing.