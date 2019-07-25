Assam Floods Death Toll Climbs to 75, Water Level Rises in Seven Districts

Guwahati: The death toll in Assam floods climbed to 75 with one more person succumbing in Dhubri on Thursday, while water level rose in seven districts of the state.

Due to release of excess water from Kuricchu Hydropower reservoirs in Bhutan's Kuricchu River, western Assam districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and South Salmara are facing rise in flood water level, they said.

However, water level receded in some other districts of the state. According to the Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA), 34,92,734 people in 2,753 villages in 18 districts are affected by the deluge.

The 18 districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar, it said.

One person lost his life in Dhubri district, taking the death toll to 75, the ASDMA said.

At present, 833 relief camps are operational in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Jorhat districts with 1,95,159 inmates, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra river was flowing at the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and in Dhubri district, while the Jia Bharali river was flowing at the danger level at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur district.

The Puthimari river was flowing at the danger level at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup district, Manas river at NH Road Crossing in Barpeta district and the Beki river was flowing at the danger level at road bridge in Barpeta district, the ASDMA added.