Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Assam Floods Death Toll Climbs to 75, Water Level Rises in Seven Districts

Due to release of excess water from Kuricchu Hydropower reservoirs in Bhutan's Kuricchu River, western Assam districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and South Salmara are facing rise in flood water level.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Assam Floods Death Toll Climbs to 75, Water Level Rises in Seven Districts
People wade through the flood waters, following heavy monsoon rain in Barpeta district of Assam. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Guwahati: The death toll in Assam floods climbed to 75 with one more person succumbing in Dhubri on Thursday, while water level rose in seven districts of the state.

Due to release of excess water from Kuricchu Hydropower reservoirs in Bhutan's Kuricchu River, western Assam districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and South Salmara are facing rise in flood water level, they said.

However, water level receded in some other districts of the state. According to the Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA), 34,92,734 people in 2,753 villages in 18 districts are affected by the deluge.

The 18 districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar, it said.

One person lost his life in Dhubri district, taking the death toll to 75, the ASDMA said.

At present, 833 relief camps are operational in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Jorhat districts with 1,95,159 inmates, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra river was flowing at the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and in Dhubri district, while the Jia Bharali river was flowing at the danger level at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur district.

The Puthimari river was flowing at the danger level at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup district, Manas river at NH Road Crossing in Barpeta district and the Beki river was flowing at the danger level at road bridge in Barpeta district, the ASDMA added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram