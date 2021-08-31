Assam Floods: Why the State Gets Ravaged Every year and Who is Responsible for it

The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated with two persons losing their lives and over 3.63 lakh people suffering in the deluge across 17 districts. News reports on Tuesday warned that hundreds of in Morigaon district have been forced to take shelter on the road after floodwaters entered their homes. At least 129 villages under two revenue circles, Mayong and Bhuragaon in Morigaon district, are reportedly flooded.

Damage to Life and Resources

Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, West Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon are among the affected districts. The floods have also forced animals to move in search of highlands and grazing areas. Three hog deer were run over by speeding vehicles while fleeing the rising floodwaters, another drowned. A swamp deer was found dead along the park boundary at Sildubi Gaon on August 30.

About 70% of the world heritage national park has been flooded so far. 125 of the 226 forest camps in it are affected by the deluge. Parcels of deer and herds of elephants have moved out of the park to safer areas while the one-horned rhinoceros population has taken refuge in the highlands of the park territory.

Current Flood vs Previous Floods: How Bad is the Situation?

According to a report issued by the Central Water Commission, this time the Brahmaputra river is flowing in “above normal to severe flood situations" in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Kamrup and Dhubri districts.

The current flood has affected over 57 lakh people. While the experts have warned that the state is yet to see the worst this year, it were the floods of 1988, 1998 and 2004 that impacted the human lives in the most adverse manner.

According to an Indian Express report, the 2004 floods alone affected 12.4 million people and claimed 251 lives. “In terms of total annual scale and effect of flooding, we had seen worse floods in 1988, 1998, 2004 and 2012. But if a few more large flood waves hit the state in the next two-and-a-half months, this year could well be recorded as one of the most severe flood years,” the report quoted Partha J Das, who heads the Water, Climate & Hazard Division of Guwahati-based Aaranyak, as saying.

Who is to Blame?

One of the prime reasons for floods in Assam, which is surrounded by hills on all sides, is that the Bhramaputra river leaves huge amount of silt deposits here, leading to erosion and floods. Then there are actors such as deforestation, rise in habitation and cutting of trees that add to the problem. There are reports of 16 roads damaged due to flood water in Bongaigaon and Dhemaji though no embankments have been breached so far.

PM, CM Assure Support

In a tweet on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said, “Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

“Adarniya Pradhan Mantriji telephoned today to enquire about flood situation and assured all help to Assam to combat this menace", Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twirter.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district with more than 1.3 lakh people suffering, followed by Majuli and Darrang, according to the bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority. “Current flood has gravely impacted the livelihoods of the people. My gratitude to Adarniya Modiji for standing with us at this hour of crisis," Sarma said.

Relief Work

Authorities are running 44 relief camps and distribution centres in 10 districts, where 1,619 people, including 321 children, are taking shelter, it said. The bulletin stated that different relief agencies have evacuated 470 persons from various parts of the state.

The authorities have distributed 621.34 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 578.82 litres of mustard oil, 100 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items. Massive erosions were witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nalbari and South Salmara district, the bulletin said.

Roads and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Barpeta, Darrang, Golaghat, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, and Tinsukia, ASDMA said. A total of 2,56,144 domestic animals and poultry were affected in the deluge, it added.

Also tributaries of Brahmaputra, namely Beki in Barpeta, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Dikhow in Sivasagar, Sankosh in Dhubri, Subansiri in Lakhimpur, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Gaurang in Kokrajhar and Puthimari in Kamrup districts are flowing in above normal to severe flood situations.

