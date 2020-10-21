Assam Forest Dept Seizes Railway Engine for Killing 2 Elephants at Bamunimaidan Railway Yard

A Railway Engine has been seized on Tuesday from the Bamunimaidan Railway Yard for killing 2 elephants under Wildlife Protection Act between Patharkhula and Lamsakhang Railway Station on September 27.

The Engine was seized from the possession of Chandra Mohan Tiwari, senior DME, New Guwahati, at Bamunimaidan Railway Yard under the schedule 1(12B) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The seizure operation was conducted under the supervision of Shri Nalini Kumar Kalita, Forester-1 of Lumding Forest Range, Lumding under Nagaon South Division, Hojai on Tuesday.

The seized locomotive engine was later returned back to the custody of Chandra Mohan Tiwari to carry out essential services to public. In a ‘Zimmanama’ Tiwari also agreed to pay Rs 12 crore for any loss and damage of the seized property.

Following the investigation, Mahendra Kumar Yadava, IFS, Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam said that the sad incident of killing of one female elephant and her calf by a goods train engine in Lumding RF on the 27th September has been very vigorously pursued under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 against the railawy authorities, and the Department instituted an enquiry under the Act.

A team of forest officials proceeded to Bamunimaidan Loco Shed and seized the Diesel Loco Engine. Also earlier, already the Loco Pilot and the Assistant Loco Pilot have been suspended by the Railways in an internal enquiry of theirs.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya said that the Department shall not fail to take toughest stand against the Railways. The killing of elephants on the railway tracks must stop at the earliest.