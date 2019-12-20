Assam Gets Internet Back After 10 Days, CM Says Citizenship Act Poses No Threat to Land or Language

Guwahati: Mobile internet services resumed in Assam on Friday, ten days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law.

A senior official of private telecom operator Airtel said the ban was lifted from 9 am on Friday.

"As we did not received any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am," he said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said Assam will remain for everyone and that the new law does not pose any threat to “land or language”. "Assam will remain for Assamese. When entire list is established after the tenure of the application is over, you will know that only a minimum number of people will get Citizenship," he said.

The state government had said that mobile internet services in the state would be restored from Friday though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5 pm on Thursday.

Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.

