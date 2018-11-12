GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Assam Governor, CM Greet People on Chhath Puja

In a message to the people, Sonowal said Chhath Puja essentially epitomises performing puja to thank god for supporting life on earth and seek divine blessings.

Sana Fazili |

Updated:November 12, 2018, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Assam Governor, CM Greet People on Chhath Puja
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Loading...
Guwahati: Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

In a message, Mukhi said, "My heartfelt greetings to the people all across the state on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja where people participate in large number to offer prayers to Sun God".

"Hope the celebrations of the festival showcasing utmost self-discipline, faith and belief will help strengthen human values like restraint, abstinence, renunciation, etc", he said.

In a message to the people, Sonowal said Chhath Puja essentially epitomises performing puja to thank god for supporting life on earth and seek divine blessings.

Since the observance of the festival involves a rigorous routine including fasting, holy bathing, offering prayers to the rising and setting sun by standing in water,
the festival is all about abstinence and purification, Sonowal said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...