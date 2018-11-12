Assam Governor, CM Greet People on Chhath Puja

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath Puja.In a message, Mukhi said, "My heartfelt greetings to the people all across the state on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja where people participate in large number to offer prayers to Sun God"."Hope the celebrations of the festival showcasing utmost self-discipline, faith and belief will help strengthen human values like restraint, abstinence, renunciation, etc", he said.In a message to the people, Sonowal said Chhath Puja essentially epitomises performing puja to thank god for supporting life on earth and seek divine blessings.Since the observance of the festival involves a rigorous routine including fasting, holy bathing, offering prayers to the rising and setting sun by standing in water,the festival is all about abstinence and purification, Sonowal said.