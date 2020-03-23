Assam Govt Announces Lockdown From 6 pm From Tuesday Till March 31
Sarma said essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown.
File photo of Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Guwahati: Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sarma said essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown.
The state border will be sealed and no vehicles, barring those on essential duties, will be allowed, the minister added.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #StayHome: Pay Digital, You Don’t Know if Your Cash is Infected by Coronavirus
- This Robot Could be a Blessing For Health Workers on The Coronavirus Frontline
- Scientist Who Developed Vaccine for US's Rubella Epidemic of 1964 is Now Working on COVID-19
- Loss of Smell and Taste is Definitely One of the Symptoms: NBA's Rudy Gobert Details Coronavirus Effects
- Anand Mahindra Offers to Provide Ventilators, Opens up Resorts for Coronavirus Care Facility