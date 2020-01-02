Assam Govt Bans Strikes by Oil and Gas Sector Employees under Essential Services Maintenance Act
Strikes by the officers, workmen, contract labourers, drivers and their helpers of tankers in the sector have been prohibited under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980, an official release said.
Representative image. (REUTERS)
Guwahati: The Assam government has banned strikes by employees of oil and gas sector in the state for six months from December 31, 2019 under the ESMA, an official release said on Thursday.
Strikes by the officers, workmen, contract labourers, drivers and their helpers of tankers in the sector have been prohibited under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980, the release said.
This has been done in public interest and any service in any oil field or refinery of any establishment or undertaking dealing with the production, supply of petroleum products including natural gas will fall under the purview of this order, it added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Images Revealed, Launch Expected in Mid-2020
- FASTag Payments Can Be Made From UPI And Mobile Wallets Including Paytm And PhonePe
- U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for "Age-fraud"
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020