English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Govt Buys 60,000 Deendayal Upadhyay Biographies Worth Rs 1.6 Crore
Making a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the matter, All India Congress Committee (AICC) called the Assam government's move as a "sheer wastage of public money."
Deendayal Upadhyaya. (Photo courtesy: Firstpost)
Loading...
Guwahati: The Assam government Wednesday said it has purchased 60,000 books of the
15-volume biography of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay worth Rs 1.6 crore for placing them in various libraries and educational institutions.
Opposition Congress, however, slammed the state government's decision as "sheer wastage of public money".
The announcement regarding the purchase of Deendayal Upadhyay's biography was made by Cultural Affairs (Library and Archeology) Minister Keshab Mahanta in the state assembly in a written reply to a query by the Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia.
"The government has supplied the biography of Pandit
Deendayal Upadhyay, containing 60,000 books of 15 volumes, with 4,000 copies each," the minister said.
The Directorate of Libraries spent Rs 1.6 crore for the purchase of the books on the advice of the cultural affairs department, he said.
The books were purchased from New Delhi-based
publisher Prabhat Prakashan, Mahanta said.
"The government has not taken any proposal to purchase
biographies of other persons," he said.
Making a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the matter, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Pradyut Bordoloi told PTI, "This is a sheer wastage of public money. All these books will be lying on library racks in an obscure corner, covered under thick blanket of dust".
He charged the BJP-led governments, including the Centre, of destroying institutions by appointing "ineligible"
persons who were only "Hindutva-minded".
"The people of Assam and North East never heard of
Deendayal Upadhyay. The ideology of Deendayal that RSS and BJP are propagating in North East is completely alien to the region," Bordoloi, a former state minister, said.
15-volume biography of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay worth Rs 1.6 crore for placing them in various libraries and educational institutions.
Opposition Congress, however, slammed the state government's decision as "sheer wastage of public money".
The announcement regarding the purchase of Deendayal Upadhyay's biography was made by Cultural Affairs (Library and Archeology) Minister Keshab Mahanta in the state assembly in a written reply to a query by the Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia.
"The government has supplied the biography of Pandit
Deendayal Upadhyay, containing 60,000 books of 15 volumes, with 4,000 copies each," the minister said.
The Directorate of Libraries spent Rs 1.6 crore for the purchase of the books on the advice of the cultural affairs department, he said.
The books were purchased from New Delhi-based
publisher Prabhat Prakashan, Mahanta said.
"The government has not taken any proposal to purchase
biographies of other persons," he said.
Making a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the matter, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Pradyut Bordoloi told PTI, "This is a sheer wastage of public money. All these books will be lying on library racks in an obscure corner, covered under thick blanket of dust".
He charged the BJP-led governments, including the Centre, of destroying institutions by appointing "ineligible"
persons who were only "Hindutva-minded".
"The people of Assam and North East never heard of
Deendayal Upadhyay. The ideology of Deendayal that RSS and BJP are propagating in North East is completely alien to the region," Bordoloi, a former state minister, said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 10 Written Updates: Will Dipika, Srishty's Team Emerge Victorious in First Luxury Task?
- From Student of the Year to Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan is a Hit Machine
- Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...