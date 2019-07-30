Assam Govt Modifies Condition for Release of Foreigners from Detention Centres

Guwahati: The Assam Government has modified some provisions for conditional release of a person declared as foreigner and detained at Detention Centres, an official release said on Tuesday.

A notification issued by the Political Department on Monday added some provisions in partial modification of the earlier notification of June 17, it said.

The release said, "According to this sub-para, the Home and Political Department of the state government may release declared foreigners who have completed more than three years in Detention Centres on the following conditions".

The conditions include execution of bond with two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each of Indian citizens; he or she specifies verifiable address of stay after release; biometric of his/her iris (if possible) and all 10 finger prints and photos shall be captured and stored in a secured database before release from the detention centres, it said.

The other conditions are he or she shall report once every week to the police station specified, he or she shall notify any change of his or her address to the police station on the same day; a quarterly report to be submitted by the Superintendent of Police (Border) to the Home and Political Department regarding appearance of such released declared foreigners to the police station concerned.

In case of violation of the conditions, the declared foreign national will be apprehended and detained in the Detention Centre, the notification added.

Assam has 100 Foreigners' Tribunals which are quasi-judicial body to determine citizenship or declare people as foreigners to be sent to the six detention camps across the state before they are deported.