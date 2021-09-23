Assam Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry into Violence During Evacuation Drive

The Assam government had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident of violence that took place during the eviction drive at Sipajhar in Darang district on Thursday. Police sources have said that they reacted to stone-pelting and nine policed personnel were injured.

Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, “They pelted stones and attacked police personnel. Nine policemen have been injured, I’m inquiring about the video that’s doing rounds on social media."

The incident took place during an evacuation process by the state of encroached land which is going to be used for an agricultural project.

Videos of the incident on social media showed a man with a stick approaching the police who were in riot gear and thrashed by the police and shot in the chest. News18 could not independently verify the video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here