Assam Govt Orders Pasting of Posters Outside Covid Patients in Home Isolation

The Assam government on Friday ordered all district authorities to paste posters outside the residence of COVID-19 positive persons if they are in home isolation to protect the community at large from further spread of the disease. Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the state executive of the Assam State Disaster Management Agency, issued the order.

This must be done to distinguish the location and protect the community at large from further spread of COVID-19 virus. The pasting of posters will be done only if such a residence is used by the COVID-19 positive person for self- isolation or quarantine purpose and such posters shall be removed as soon as such person/persons turn negative.

The order stated that this step has been taken as there has been significant surge of COVID-19 cases across the state during the last few days and there was a need for stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus. Besides, there have been reports that some coronavirus hit persons do not observe COVID appropriate behaviour and end up spreading the infection among the uninfected persons who come in their contact.

Therefore, it is necessary to put an identity mark on places where such persons are self-isolated or quarantined, for larger benefit of community. Assam has so far reported 3,15,554 positive cases with 1984 deaths reported and there 42,144 active cases while 2,70,079 persons having recovered.

