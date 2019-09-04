Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Assam Govt Orders Probe in Murder Case of Doctor, Decides to Set Up Fast Track Court

The elderly doctor had retired but was serving the Teok Tea Estate hospital in Jorhat district without remuneration.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
Assam Govt Orders Probe in Murder Case of Doctor, Decides to Set Up Fast Track Court
Doctors take out a protest rally against the alleged assault on a senior doctor, Deben Dutta (73), at a tea garden that led to his death in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: Assam government on Wednesday decided to set up a fast track court to try the cases involving the killing of 73-year-old Dr Deven Dutta at a tea garden in the state on Saturday and also instituted an inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also talked to the wife of the slain doctor over the phone on Wednesday and expressed his empathy with the bereaved family members, an official release said.

Sonowal said strict action will be initiated against those who lynched Dutta following the death of a patient.

The chief minister also ordered Shyam Jagannathan, commissioner and secretary, finance, to inquire into the killing, the release added.

The elderly doctor had retired but was serving the Teok Tea Estate hospital in Jorhat district without remuneration.

