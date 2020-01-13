Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Assam Govt Orders Probe into Language Discrepancies in Social Studies Book

Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Maninder Singh would inquire into the circumstances regarding discrepancies in the textbook and the report have to be submitted within seven days, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Assam Govt Orders Probe into Language Discrepancies in Social Studies Book
Representative image.

Guwahati: The state government ordered an inquiry on Monday after some chapters of the Class 7 Social Studies textbook for Assamese medium schools were found to be in other languages.

Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Maninder Singh would inquire into the circumstances regarding discrepancies in the textbook and the report have to be submitted within seven days, an official statement said.

The discrepancies first came to light in two schools of Majuli district. The state government has also directed that an FIR be filed against the printing press, Gigabytes Press and Publication of Nagaon, which was given the responsibility of printing the book.

The Education Department has also been directed to issue show cause notices against state-level, district-level and block-level officers along with the heads of schools, who were responsible for supervision and distribution of the textbooks.

The government has also issued instructions to all the district-level education officers and teachers to meticulously check the textbooks and inform any discrepancies, if found, well beforehand so that they can be replaced.

Further, the Assam Textbook Production and Publication Board has been directed to go through necessary checking and re-examination before distribution of textbooks.

