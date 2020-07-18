Assam Govt Prohibits Inter-district Movement of People from July 22

The Assam government has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said Saturday.

In medical and last-rite emergencies, movement will be allowed only with written permission from the deputy commissioner of the originating district, Krishna said at a press conference here.

Movement of goods and essentials, however, will continue uninterrupted, he said.

Announcing the guidelines on 'Unlock One' for Kamrup Metropolitan district, which has been under lockdown since June 28, Krishna said night curfew and complete weekend lockdown will continue in the district.

The Guwahati city is in the Kamrup Metropolitan district. Night curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily, he said.

The guidelines announced will come into force from 7 pm of July 19 to 7 pm of August 2 in the entire district.

All shops and businesses are allowed to operate on any one side of any street on any given day and on the opposite side on alternate days between Monday and Friday from 7 am to 5 pm and this will be decided by the deputy commissioner in consultation with trade bodies.

Wearing a face cover is compulsory in public places, workplaces and violation will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first offence, he said.

Home delivery of vegetables, meat and fish will be allowed from Monday to Friday but street and footpath vending of any sort is not allowed and all designated markets under the municipality will remain closed.

Malls, cinema halls, gymnasiums, yoga centres and all places of worship will remain closed along with betel leaves, gutkha and cigarette shops.

Private vehicles, both four and two wheelers, are strictly barred from movement except for medical emergency and official duty.

Shopkeepers will be allowed to operate only with 50 per cent employees and after all staff and owner test negative for COVID-19 with strict compliance of all COVID-19 protocols issued by health department.

Cab aggregators, auto rickshaws and manual rickshaws except e-rickshaws are allowed to operate with only two passengers at any given time.

Technical service providers such as plumbers, electricians, carpenter, AC mechanic and other electronic repairing will be allowed from Monday to Friday during non-curfew hours.

All central and state government offices including banks, insurance companies, NBFCs, Gauhati Tea Auction Centre and private offices shall operate with 30 per cent attendance and testing and maintenance shall be the responsibility of the head of the office.

All industrial establishments, warehouses are allowed to function and construction works allowed with the workforce remaining inside the campus.

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services to continue while power generation, transmission and distribution units and services will continue with persons with specifically assigned duties being allowed to come out.

Restaurants and other hospitality services are allowed to function from Monday to Friday during non-curfew hours only on take-away basis including online home delivery.

Milk, milk products and baby food are allowed to be sold on all days.

Krishna said all shopkeepers, employees, delivery persons, technical repair personnel and any person coming in contact with members of the public must get themselves tested for COVID-19 and carry the test result on their persons at all times.