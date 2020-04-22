Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Assam Govt to Allow Intrastate Movement of People for 3 days from April 25

The movement of people will be allowed based on the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the minister said at a press conference here.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
Assam Govt to Allow Intrastate Movement of People for 3 days from April 25
Image for representation. (AP)

Guwahati: The Assam government will lift restrictions on movement of people within the state for three days from April 25 to allow those stranded away from their homes due to the lockdown to return to their families, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The movement of people will be allowed based on the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the minister said at a press conference here.

Sarma, however, said this is not a "blanket permission but will be conditional and people can avail this only with the prior approval of deputy commissioners".

He said only those returning home or going to work, as many government offices have reopened, will be allowed to move from one district to another.

Patients who need to visit hospitals and their attendants will also be issued passes by the deputy commissioners after examining their applications, he added.

Sarma said people with private vehicles who are stranded in another district away from home will also have to obtain passes from the deputy commissioners.

Anyone who uses the services of migrant workers can also apply to seek permission for their movement but not more than 25 people will be allowed in a vehicle as per the MHA guidelines, he said.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will operate buses on designated routes for those who don't own vehicles and are stranded away from their homes.

People who want to avail this facility will have to call on helpline number 104. The ASTC will be provided with the data and it will make arrangements accordingly on a case-by-case basis, Sarma said.

However, it may not be possible to accommodate everyone within three days as the ASTC has a limited number of buses, he said.

Detailed guidelines will be issued in this regard, the minister said.

