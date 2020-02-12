Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Assam Govt to Close Down State-run Madrasas, Sanskrit Learning Centres

Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state will be converted to high and higher secondary schools within three to four months, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Assam Govt to Close Down State-run Madrasas, Sanskrit Learning Centres
File Photo of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati: The BJP-led government in Assam has decided to close down state-run Madrasas and Sanskrit 'tols' (centres of learning) and converted them to schools teaching regular courses, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

If religious books are taught with government funds, then the Gita also has to be taught in Sanskrit tols, Sarma told reporters.

"We have decided to close down Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state because it is not the job of government institutes to provide religious books," he said.

Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state will be converted to high and higher secondary schools within three to four months, the minister said.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram