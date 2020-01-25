Take the pledge to vote

Assam Govt Files Case against Former JNU Student over His 'Seditious' Remarks

Assam Finance Minister said Sharjeel Islam, the mastermind, was heard saying in an audio clip that the state should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson.

Updated:January 25, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
Assam Govt Files Case against Former JNU Student over His 'Seditious' Remarks
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

Guwahati: The Assam government has registered a case against one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi for his "seditious" comment "aimed" at disrupting law and order in the state, a minister said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Finance Minister said Sharjeel Islam was allegedly heard saying in an audio clip that the state should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson.

"Assam government has taken cognisance of this very seditious statement and we will register a case against this individual," Sarma said.

"A lot of wrong things have been said by this individual, aimed to create law and order situation in Assam. We will bring this person to the court so that he is punished in accordance with the law," he added.

The video was first shared by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on his Twitter handle. It is unclear where Islam delivered the purported speech.

Assam Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh said that an FIR has been lodged against Imam for his speech and he has been booked under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

(With inputs from PTI)

