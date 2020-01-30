Assam Govt Wants to Bring Sharjeel Imam to Guwahati for Interrogation: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Sarma said police are analysing 'certain information' received from the Central Forensic Laboratory regarding the role of the PFI in the violence here.
File Photo of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Guwahati: The Assam government wants to bring Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a sedition case over his controversial "cut off-North-East-from-India" remark, to Guwahati for interrogation, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Sarma, who also holds the charge of the Education and the Health departments, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an arms laying ceremony by the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) factions here.
"We have already made the requisition (based on a case filed here on Wednesday by Assam Police). We want Sarjeel Imam in Guwahati because we apprehend that the violence we have seen in Guwahati on December 11 and 12 must have some connection with his outcry...," the minister said.
Sarma said police are analysing "certain information" received from the Central Forensic Laboratory regarding the role of the PFI in the violence here.
Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said Assam Police will bring Imam to Guwahati after taking a production warrant for interrogation.
