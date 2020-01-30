Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Assam Govt Wants to Bring Sharjeel Imam to Guwahati for Interrogation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Sarma said police are analysing 'certain information' received from the Central Forensic Laboratory regarding the role of the PFI in the violence here.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Assam Govt Wants to Bring Sharjeel Imam to Guwahati for Interrogation: Himanta Biswa Sarma
File Photo of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati: The Assam government wants to bring Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a sedition case over his controversial "cut off-North-East-from-India" remark, to Guwahati for interrogation, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Sarma, who also holds the charge of the Education and the Health departments, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an arms laying ceremony by the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) factions here.

"We have already made the requisition (based on a case filed here on Wednesday by Assam Police). We want Sarjeel Imam in Guwahati because we apprehend that the violence we have seen in Guwahati on December 11 and 12 must have some connection with his outcry...," the minister said.

Sarma said police are analysing "certain information" received from the Central Forensic Laboratory regarding the role of the PFI in the violence here.

Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said Assam Police will bring Imam to Guwahati after taking a production warrant for interrogation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram