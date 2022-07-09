Assam Govt Warns Against Illegal Cattle Slaughter on Bakrid; Authorities on Alert

Ahead of Bakrid celebrations tomorrow, the Assam Government has warned against the illegal killing or sacrifice of cows and action against offenders in violation of the Transport of Animals Rules.

KK Sharma, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam (Home and Political Department) on July 7 sent letters to Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police of each district urging them to enforce rules recommended by the centre’s Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

As per the official communique, those who wish to sacrifice animals this Eid, shall have to do so under strict rules and regulations.

It must be mentioned that the Animal Welfare Board of India in a communique pointed out that as per Rule 3 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2003 stated, “slaughter of any animal can only be allowed in a slaughter house recognized or liscensed by concerned authority. No slaughter can be done without a slaughter house.”

The communique also stated that camels cannot be slaughtered at all. And wherever the cow slaughter prohibition act is in force, slaughtering of cows should not be allowed.

“Pregnant animals, those that have offspring younger than 3 months, are younger than 3 months, or have not been declared fit by a veterinary doctor, shall not be cleared for slaughter,” stated the communique.

Earlier this week, Badruddin Ajmal, founder of the All India Democratic Front urged all the Islam preachers to not sacrifice cattles for Bakrid. To which Mominul Awal of Minorities Chairman of Minority welfare board reacted very sharply accusing it to be “drama” of Ajmal.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Mominul Awal said, “This is drama of Badruddin Ajmal. His intensions are fake. This statement issued by aninal welfare board is from 2003, if he had so good intentions of abiding bybthe act, all these years why was Ajmal gifting cattles to the muslim people of various regions in the state. This is a cospiracy of Ajmal to confuse the people of the state.”

On the other hand, Shah Imam, Wakaf board Tripura Chairman explained to its people that the sacrifice of cattle are not allowed only in those states who have cow slaughter prohibition act. And that in Tripura the rule doesn’t apply because it doesn’t have it.

However, the authorities in Assam have been taking all necessary steps to strictly implement the Animal Welfare laws to stop illegal killing of animals and to take action against offenders under the PCA Act, 1960, Transport of Animals Rules 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules 2001, Slaughter House Rules, 2001, Municipal laws and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directions for slaughtering of animals.

