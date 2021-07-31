Assam Govt Will Move Supreme Court on Monday Amid Border Dispute With Mizoram

The Assam government will be moving the Supreme Court on Monday against the alleged hostile acts of Mizoram government, in relation to the violent incidents and consequent FIRs.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had hinted towards this move in order to seek protection of Innerline Forest Reserve from destruction and encroachment.

Sarma had told a press conference in Silchar that satellite images have shown that roads are being constructed and forests being cleared for jhum cultivation which cannot be allowed.

“We will move the Supreme Court to ensure that the forests are protected," Sarma said. Jhum cultivation is a farming activity where farmland is cleared of trees and other vegetation and then set on fire. The practice is followed in most states of the northeast.

“The dispute is not regarding land but encroachment of reserved forests is the issue. We have no settlements in the forest areas and, if Mizoram can give evidence, we will immediately carry out the eviction," he said.

The Assam government, he said, will also deploy three commando battalions in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts bordering Mizoram to strengthen security.

After the border dispute erupted into bloody clashes with security personnel and civilians from the two states going after each other on Monday, the Centre had directed them to move away their forces from the border post.

At least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the “constitutional boundary" of the state during which more than 60 people were also injured.

Among those injured included a Superintendent of Police, 20 officials and civilians, while several vehicles were also damaged in clashes after which Chief Ministers of the two states sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s urgent intervention.

Mizoram Police had said that eight farmers’ huts were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in the Kolasib district near the Assam border.

