Assam Guv Jagdish Mukhi to Take Additional Charge of Mizoram
Mukhi would hold additional charge of Mizoram till a new governor is appointed, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.
File photo. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi. (Image: Twitter)
Aizawl: Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi would be sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Mizoram, an official statement said on Friday.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11 am on Saturday, it said.
The statement said that Mukhi would replace Kummanam Rajasekharan, who resigned on Thursday night. Rajasekharan resignation was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind, it said.
Rajasekharan was appointed as the governor of the state in May last year. Mukhi would hold additional charge of Mizoram till a new governor is appointed, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Friday.
